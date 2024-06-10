Tata Steel’s FAMD Bags Kalinga Environment Excellence Award

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) has won the prestigious Kalinga Environment Excellence Award at the 9th National conclave on environment, energy and climate change organised at a city hotel here on Saturday. The award was conferred to the company’s Sukinda Chromite Mine in the Five Star category for the Performance Year 2023 for its outstanding achievements in environmental conservation and sustainable development practices.

Shambhu Nath Jha, Chief (Mines), FAMD and Biswaranjan Dhal, Assistant Manager (Environment), FAMD received the award on behalf of the company from distinguished guest Her Excellency Lebohang Valentine Mochaba, High Commissioner, Kingdom of Lesotho during the conclave.

Organised by the Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS) and Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, the event witnessed esteemed environmentalists, sustainability champions and industry stalwarts who deliberated on pressing issues pertaining to environment, energy and climate change.

Thanking the jury for the award, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge (FAMD), Tata Steel, said, “We all are aware of the interconnectedness of water, energy, food and climate change. While we have implemented smart water management system for enhancing water use efficiency to make water available for other sectors, we are also working on recovering value from the waste. Instead of aggregates from a quarry, Ferro Chrome Slag chips are being used in making roads for safe movement of vehicle inside the plant. Energy efficient equipment and cleaner fuel for lower carbon footprint are our humble contributions for a greater cause.”

Aiming to minimize its carbon footprint further, the steel major has also signed agreements with GAIL (India) Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for cleaner fuel for its Ferro Alloys Plants and has inked an MoU with French Cleantech company METRON to design and implement an advanced energy management and optimization platform.