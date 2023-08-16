TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL) Celebrates 77th Independence Day with a Solemn Tribute to War Heroes and Rewarding Children with Academic Excellence

Bhubaneswar – TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL) a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, marked the 77th Independence Day, with a commemorative event that exemplified the spirit of unity, bravery, and academic accomplishment.

The event, held at the TPCODL Corporate office, was a momentous occasion that celebrated the nation’s journey towards progress and self-reliance. The event’s highlight was the heartfelt tribute paid to the war heroes who have selflessly defended our nation’s sovereignty. TPCODL took the opportunity to honor the brave individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary courage and dedication in safeguarding our freedom. The event witnessed the presence of three war heroes from Odisha namely Wing Commander GBP Choudhury, Lieutenant Colonel B.B Satpathi, and Major General Bhabani S Das who graciously shared their experiences, offering insights into their valiant service and sacrifices during the 1968,1970, and 1971 wars.

In a gesture of empowerment and encouragement, TPCODL recognized the academic brilliance of young minds by awarding scholarships to 106 students who have displayed exceptional achievements in their 10th, 12th and graduation examinations. This initiative aims to foster a culture of excellence and innovation among the youth, aligning with TPCODL’s vision of nurturing future leaders and contributors to the progress of Odisha.

Mr. Arvind Singh, the Chief Executive Officer, TPCODL, conveyed his sincere appreciation towards the courageous individuals who sacrificed everything for our Independence and said “On this 77th Independence Day we remember every life laid down in getting India its Independence. Today on this historical day we salute our war heroes who laid the foundation for this great country. We have also acknowledged academic brilliance by awarding scholarship to children who have excelled in their 10th, 12th and graduation examinations”. He thanked the war heroes, parents and the children for gracing this great occasion.”

The event also featured cultural performances, patriotic recitals, and inspiring speeches, creating an atmosphere of patriotism and unity that resonated with all attendees. TPCODL’s dedication to uplifting communities, nurturing talent, and contributing to the progress of the region was aptly reflected in the Independence Day celebration. The event served as a reminder of the company’s strong bond with the people of Odisha and its unwavering commitment to serving the state’s energy needs while embodying the spirit of progress, unity, and excellence.