Independence Day celebrated at NALCO with Patriotic Fervor

Bhubaneswar: 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor across all units, Corporate Office and regional offices of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO). Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, visited the Company’s Smelter and Power Complex, located at Angul, Odisha, and hoisted the tricolor in presence of senior officials, representatives of various Unions & Associations and invited guests.

In his address, Shri Patra urged Nalconians to rededicate themselves to nation building in this “Amrut Bela”. Meritorious students of DPS, SVM and peripheral school of Smelter and Power Complex were also felicitated on the occasion. Paying rich tributes to the ‘Veers’ who laid down their lives for the country, Shri Patra planted sapling under the Meri Mati Mera Desh initiative. Among others, Shri A.K. Swain, ED(S&P) and Senior Officials of the unit were present on the occasion. The three-day long celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign also culminated with a Tiranga Bike rally, which was witnessed with enthusiastic participation of employees, students, CISF personnel and general public.

At the NALCO Corporate Headquarters at Bhubaneswar, Dr. S. K. Tamotia, Ex-CMD hoisted the National Flag.