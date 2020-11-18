TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. to launch two new Customer Relations Centre (CRC) in Cuttack and Puri

• Coming up soon with an all Women CRC in Cuttack, first time by any utility in Odisha

• Launching new CRC at Puri for superior service

• CRC to be entirely run by well-trained officials to deliver enhanced customer experience

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha Tata Power, would be launching two new Customer Relations Centres (CRC) in Cuttack and Puri. With this recent addition, the number of Tata Power’s CRC chains now stands at 3 Customer Relation Centres in Odisha.

Both the CRCs will be entirely managed by a team of well-trained men and women officials who are trained to handle a gamut of customer service offerings such as new power supply applications, monthly bill payments, addressal of customers’ queries & concerns along with other customer related services at the CRC. An all women customer care centre will be started in Cuttack and will be the first by any utility in Odisda.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said, “We have come a long way since the inauguration of our first CRC in Bhubneswar. These two new CRCs in Odisha will cater to customers in Cuttack and Puri, with an aim to create customer delight by delivering innovative services and solutions. Our CRCs will provide our customers with easy access to a number of services and the opportunity to directly interact with us, all under one roof.”

In 2018, the company created a new milestone by inaugurating India’s first All-Women CRC for its Mumbai customers, a first by any power utility in India. With this, Tata Power has smooth and successfully operational chain of over 5 All-Women CRCs across Mumbai, Delhi and Ajmer.

As part of its 3D Approach i.e. Develop, Deliver and Delight, Tata Power develops insights into customer needs, delivers quality products and services and ensures customer delight by offering a great experience. This resonates with Tata Power’s commitment to continuously exceed customer expectations and be considered as the most admired organisation in the power sector. As customer centricity hold pride position at Tata Power in their value-creation journey, their focus of operations continue to revolve around meeting the high expectations that their consumers have come to expect of their preferred power utility company.

