Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches the All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR: “Make Your Way“ with the New SUV

Bengaluru : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today launched the All-New Toyota URBAN CRUISER TAISOR, a dynamic addition to its robust and full range of versatile SUV line-up in India. Marking the company’s re-entry into the A-SUV segment, the All-New Toyota URBAN CRUISER TAISOR is positioned to offer a sense of prestige derived from the modern styling, cutting-edge features and advance technologies, which also makes it a perfect choice for Indian customers. The new product further reinforces the company’s commanding presence in the SUV category.

The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR is available in 1.0L Turbo, 1.2L Petrol and E-CNG options. The 1.0L Turbo is available in 5 Speed Manual Transmission and 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, thus offering a versatile choice for customers who prioritize both power and performance preferences. While the 1.2L Petrol comes in 5 Speed Manual Transmission and Intelligent Gear Shift (IGS), the 1.2L E-CNG is available in 5 Speed Manual Transmission.

The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR delivers maximum power of 100.06 PS @ 5500 rpm in the 1.0L Turbo option, offering a power packed driving experience with segment best fuel efficiency of 21.5* km/l for Manual and 20.0* km/l for Automatic. The 1.2L Petrol Engine offers maximum power of 89.73 PS @6000rpm with a fuel efficiency of 21.7* Manual and 22.8*(AMT) km/l. The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR is also available in the E-CNG option offering fuel efficiency of 28.5* km/kg.

Present at the event Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Regional CEO at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) said, “The Indian market has always been of paramount importance to us, both in terms of product offerings and introduction of advanced technologies. This emphasis was further underpinned by the recent creation of a new region where the Indian market plays an even more crucial role acting as the hub of the new “India, Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region”. At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we believe that the company is strategically positioned to capitalize on its 25-years excellence legacy backed by an aspiration to establish new standards in the Indian automotive industry.

Looking ahead, our business strategy in the market will be to continue to focus on contributing to national priorities of localization, developing a highly skilled workforce and achieving carbon goals. Furthermore, the customer first culture will continue to define our market strategy for years to come. With the newly introduced All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR, we are underlining our commitment to the customers by expanding choices to cater to their distinct needs thus delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All.”

Also speaking at the launch, Mr. Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director – Sales-Service-Used Car TKM & Lexus said, “Today marks a momentous occasion as we launch the All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR, an exceptional addition to our diverse vehicle lineup in the country. Over the years, our focus has been to deliver unparalleled customer delight by constantly adapting to evolving mobility requirements and lifestyle preferences. Inline, our efforts have also been to ensure that we enhance accessibility to our world-class products and benchmark value propositions thus energizing our mission of ‘Leave No One Behind’.

With its stylish exterior, refreshing interior, and advanced technological features, we are confident that the introduction of the All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR will further reinforce Toyota’s robust presence in the SUV segment. Overall, the segment is becoming extremely popular owing to evolving lifestyle preferences where buyers are looking for a versatile vehicle suitable for multi-usage. The new addition will certainly complement our existing and comprehensive SUV lineup comprising of LC300, Legender, Fortuner, Hilux and Urban Cruiser Hyryder as they continue to uphold strong positions in their respective segments.”

Commenting on the new launch Mr. Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR combines a power packed performance, best in-class fuel efficiency and a striking exterior design offering a sense of pride associated with Toyota’s SUV legacy. Its unique and stylish aerodynamic exterior design, combining form and function is aimed to enhance both visual appeal and performance. This new SUV also integrates advanced powertrain technology to ensure that the All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR delivers a seamless balance of performance and efficiency. Moreover, safety features with 6 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation in addition to other advanced features will ensure a safe driving experience. Modern tech features such as Head-Up Display, 360 View Camera, wireless charger and the (9”) HD Smartplay Cast infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity will fulfil customers aspiration for a seamless and convenient journey.”

Prestigious and Stylish Exterior of All-New Toyota URBAN CRUISER TAISOR proudly reflects Toyota’s illustrious SUV pedigree through a bold, unique and stylish Aerodynamic Exterior design with a sleek sloping roofline, enhancing both visual appeal and performance. The vehicle boasts a premium front grille with chrome garnish showcasing Toyota’s signature elegance uniquely created by Toyota designers. Complementing its sporty demeanour are the sleek 16” Machined Alloy wheels, the S+ and G variants stand-out with Dynamic All Black Painted Alloy Wheels. Twin LED Day Time Running Lights not only enhance visibility during the day but also contribute to a modern aesthetic. The Connected LED Rear Combi lamps, Shark Fin Antenna and the Sporty rear Skid Plate add a contemporary and adventurous touch. Sporty Roof Rails not only elevate the exterior’s dynamic appeal but also provide additional utility. Furthermore, the inclusion of twin LED Turn Indicators and LED Multi-reflector headlamps offers safety with a touch of sophistication, completing the vehicle’s exterior with a perfect balance of style and substance. The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR also features body cladding on the wheel arch and side doors for a robust touch and protection against minor scratches. Additionally, the vehicle features a high mount stop lamp integrated with the roof-end spoiler along with UV cut glass to protect occupants from harmful UV rays and reduce heat accumulation inside the cabin.

Designed to exceed expectations, interiors of the All-New Toyota URBAN CRUISER TAISOR immediately elevates the SUV experience with premium interiors and cabin comfort which combines aesthetic appeal with functionality. The vehicle’s dual tone dashboard, adorned with silver metal finish accents, breathes life into the cabin, creating a welcoming atmosphere. The premium fabric seats offer a relaxed driving experience and the flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment ensures added convenience. Moreover, the Electric Power Steering further ensures a smooth and responsive handling experience to navigate effortlessly through city traffic or open highway. The cabin’s atmosphere is perfected by the automatic climate control with rear AC vents, complemented by a 60:40 split rear foldable seat arrangement, adjustable seat headrest and enhanced boot space, offering flexibility for all travel needs. Comfort is further enhanced by a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a versatile sliding front armrest with storage that adapt to your space needs.

Raising the bar of convenience, The All-New Toyota URBAN CRUISER TAISOR is loaded with an array of carefully designed features such as wireless charger, paddle shifters for an engaging driving experience and cruise control for to suit individual preferences. It also boasts of keyless entry, a smart engine push-start/stop system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and steering wheel-mounted controls for seamless operation. Practicality is at the forefront of the vehicle with features like all-door power windows with anti-pinch technology and fast USB charging points.

Advanced connectivity and infotainment in the All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR feature Head-Up Display, 360 View Camera, (9”) HD Smartplay Cast infotainment system, ARKAMYS Surround sound system with 6 speakers for immersive sound, wireless connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the convenience of Over the Air Update (OTA) updates. USB and Bluetooth options, alongside a pair of tweeters, enrich the audio experience, complemented by a vibrant TFT color multi-information display.

The Toyota iCONNECT system further redefines vehicle interaction providing a one stop intelligent solution for integrated & seamless experience of all things related to the vehicle. With iCONNECT, users can remotely control various functionalities such as climate, lock/unlock, hazard lights, and headlights and more. The system is fully compatible with smartwatches and Hey Siri voice assistant ensuring convenient access and control.

Toyota iCONNECT also prioritizes safety and security with features such as auto collision notification, tow alert, find my car, valet profile, vehicle health and malfunction indicator monitoring.

Equipped with advanced safety features, the All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR prioritizes overall safety as the vehicle also offers cutting-edge safety technologies such as Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation, 6 airbags, including Side and Curtain Airbags along with Dual Front Airbags, providing comprehensive protection. The vehicle also features 360 view camera, Reverse Parking Sensors (with Infographic Display), ABS with EBD, Seat Belt Reminder (Driver + Co Driver + Rear), All 3-Point ELR Seat Belts. Additional safety measures include a Rear Defogger for clear vision in all conditions, an Anti-theft Security System for peace of mind, ISOFIX points for child seats, Security alarms, and alerts for Over Speed, Door & Lock Status, Battery, Headlamp & Hazard Lights.

The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR will be available in exciting single tone and dual tone colors. The single tone colors consist of Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Lucent Orange. The dual tone colors include dual tones of Sportin Red Dual Tone, Enticing Silver Dual Tone and Cafe White Dual Tone.

The All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR presents a range of tailored finance schemes, including financing for Value Added Services such as extended warranty and Toyota Genuine Accessories package. Prioritizing affordability and flexibility for customers, TKM is offering options like 8- and 7-year funding plans with low EMIs, pre-approved funding for value-added services, and Toyota Smart Balloon Finance. Additionally, customers benefit from complimentary Toyota Roadside Assistance for the first five years, extended warranty with a standard coverage of 3 years/100,000 km, extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km, and Toyota Smiles Plus package for customizable prepaid maintenance.

Bookings for the All-New URBAN CRUISER TAISOR are open from 03 April 2024 at an amount of Rs. 11,000 with deliveries starting from May’ 2024. Customers can make their bookings online on www.toyotabharat.com or also visit their nearest Toyota dealership. For more details, customers can simply log on to www.toyotabharat.com.