Prof Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Congress

New Delhi: Professor Gourav Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson who represented the party on TV debates on finance and economy-related issues, tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday.

कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6 — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) April 4, 2024

Calling the grand old party ‘directionless,’ Vallabh, in a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh cited reasons such as caste census, and said that he cannot raise ‘anti-Sanatan’ slogans.’