Prof Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Congress

New Delhi: Professor Gourav Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson who represented the party on TV debates on finance and economy-related issues, tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday.

Calling the grand old party ‘directionless,’ Vallabh, in a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh cited reasons such as caste census, and said that he cannot raise ‘anti-Sanatan’ slogans.’

 

