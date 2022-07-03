Imphal: The total number of dead in the landslide incident in Noney district of Manipur has increased to 42 as 8 bodies, including a two year old child were recovered today.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State Dr. Subhas Sarkar and others visited the landslide areas and accessed the rescue operation.

Speaking to media persons, Union Minister of State Dr. Subhas Sarkar said that the Centre government has taken the landslide incident very seriously and is ready to provide all possible help on rescue operation. He also wished all injured persons in the incidents to recover at the earliest.

MP (Darjeeling) of Lok Sabha Raju Vista, Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, IPR & Water Resources of Assam Piyush Hazarika and a team of the minister of N. Biren led state government also visited the incident site.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N, Biren Singh today visited Assam Rifles Military Hospital at IGAR (South) Campus in Imphal, He met the persons who are undergoing medical treatment after being injured by the recent landslide tragedy in Noney district.

Biren Singh also handed over a sum of Rupees fifty thousand each to the injured persons.