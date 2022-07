Jaipur: Railway water train has completed 200 trips from Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur) station to Pali so far.

Through this train 43 crore 20 lakh litres of water has been transported through 8000 wagons to Pali, which is facing heavy water crisis. Jodhpur DRM Geetika Pandey said that the Railways has received revenue of Rs.6 crore 30 lakh as wagon fare.

DRM said the supply will be continued by the Railways, on the demand of the State Government and Pali District Administration.