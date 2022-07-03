New Delhi: As part of their deployment to South East Asia, Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kadmatt under the Command of Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, NM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, visited Singapore from 01 – 03 July 2022.

INS Sahyadri is an indigenously built multi-role stealth Frigate and INS Kadmatt is an indigenously built ASW Corvette.

During the visit, the IN crew participated in professional interactions with the Singapore Navy (RSN) towards enhancing mutual cooperation and interoperability.

Social and informal exchanges, aimed at consolidation of ties and mutual understanding between the Navies were also undertaken.

The visit of IN ships helped enhance maritime co-operation and bolster India’s strong bonds of friendship with Singapore that would further contribute towards security and stability in the region.

The ships’ visit also coincided with Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day.