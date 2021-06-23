“Top priority to Provide benefits of public welfare schemes to eligible persons”- MP Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal: The members of the Council of Ministers had a one-to-one discussion with Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that necessary action plans and strategies should be made with the aim of completing the development activities in the state in time-limit and to provide benefits of public welfare schemes to every eligible person.



Construction of Atal Expressway and Narmada Progressway is top priority – Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava



Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava held discussions with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan regarding development of the area and departmental activities. Minister Shri Bhargava said that the department would complete ambitious and important projects for the development of the state like Atal Expressway and Narmada Progressway on top priority.



Now ration will be provided in the bag – Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh



Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh held discussions with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. He said that our top priority is that no poor in the state should go hungry. Ration is distributed by the state government to 4 crore 80 lakh beneficiaries in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that it should be ensured to provide ration to all the eligible beneficiaries by the month of July. Minister Shri Singh said that ration for three months is being provided by the State Government and for two months by the Central Government. Now the ration would be provided to the beneficiaries in bags.



Activities will be conducted for environmental protection – Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dung



New and Renewable Energy, Environment Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dung thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for the activities undertaken for Corona infection control. Minister Shri Dung apprised Chief Minister Shri Chouhan about the progress regarding the preparations for 1500 MW projects at Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch, solar plant at Omkareshwar and the plant being set up at Chhatarpur, Morena. He also took guidance from Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on the solar park to be esyablished in future. Minister Shri Dung said that the Corona transition period has made people understand the importance of oxygen. In this context, the activities that can be done for environmental protection were also discussed with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.



One-to-one discussion of Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shri Patel with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan



Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare (Independent Charge) Minister Shri Ramkhelawan Patel held a one-to-one discussion with Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the welfare of backward classes and minorities and denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic classes. Minister Shri Patel had a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on various aspects especially related to the upliftment of the said sections. Shri Patel had a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister regarding various points particularly related to the development of Vindhya region. Shri Patel told the need to take concrete steps for the development of nomadic and semi-nomadic castes. Shri Patel discussed various aspects related to the upliftment of backward classes before Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, during discussion with Minister Shri Patel, said that special efforts should be made to connect the families of de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic society living in difficult conditions with public welfare schemes.

