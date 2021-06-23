Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling of neem plant in Smart City Park here today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day to fulfill his pledge. Neem tree is known for its rich antibiotic elements, and also known as supreme medicine. Neem may be bitter in taste, but its benefits are like nectar.
Madhya Pradesh CM plants Neem sapling
