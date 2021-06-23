Madhya Pradesh holds successful mega vaccine campaign

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that vaccination is life in this period of corona infection. All the members of the Council of Ministers put their heart and soul in this campaign to save lives. As a result, on June 21, 16 lakh 95 thousand 592 people were vaccinated. Madhya Pradesh has shown by setting the record of administering maximum number of vaccines in a day in the country. All the members of the Cabinet deserve congratulations for this achievement. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for adequate supply of vaccines to the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the ministers before the meeting of the Cabinet. The meeting started with the recitation of Vande-Mataram.



Fear and confusion about vaccination removed, now work in a competitive spirit



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the vaccination campaign would continue in the state. 5 crore 49 lakh people have to be vaccinated in the state. It is our endeavour to achieve this target as soon as possible. Intensive immunization campaign will be launched again in the entire state on July 1, 2 and 3. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this campaign on International Yoga Day on June 21 was conducted on the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This campaign has also helped in removing the confusion and fear created in the minds of the general public regarding vaccination. The tendency of people to oppose vaccination has also decreased. Now urban bodies and panchayats should work in the spirit of competition in the vaccination drive, this will give impetus to the vaccination in the state.



Now the ration bag will become the medium of information



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and other food distribution schemes of the state government would be given the form of a campaign in a coordinated manner. Now the ration will be distributed in bags from the fair price shop. Motivational information regarding public welfare schemes and vaccination will be written on the bag.



Transfer should be done only on humanitarian and administrative grounds



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the ban on transfer is being removed from July 1. Ministers in charge will have the right to transfer within the district. The transfers will be on humanitarian and administrative grounds. Ensure complete transparency in the transfer process. It should also be ensured that the works of public welfare and development and the administrative system are not affected.



Presentation on vaccination campaign



Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman made a presentation on the vaccination mega campaign before the Council of Ministers. Madhya Pradesh stood first in the country in the vaccination campaign on June 21. 16 lakh 95 thousand 592 persons were vaccinated in the state. A total of 85 lakh 96 thousand 807 persons were vaccinated in the country. About 20 percent of the total vaccines administered in the country on June 21 were in Madhya Pradesh. In the Maha Abhiyan, 14 thousand 855 sessions were completed in the state on 21st June. All the districts achieved their target and against the target the achievement of the entire state was 130 percent.



Indore first, Bhopal second in applying maximum vaccine



Under the mega campaign, 2 lakh 21 thousand 628 vaccines were administered in Indore district, which is the highest in the state. Bhopal stood second with 1 lakh 52 thousand 205 vaccinations, Ujjain ranked third with 1 lakh 01 thousand 956, 71 thousand 940 vaccines were given in Gwalior and 66 thousand 468 in Jabalpur.



Khandwa, Chhindwara and Rajgarh recorded highest achievement



Among the districts with highest achievement against the target, 212% achievement was recorded in Khandwa, 205% in Chhindwara, 175% in Rajgarh, 175% in Ujjain and 167% in Anuppur. In the state, 5 crore 49 lakh people above the age of 18 years are to be vaccinated. So far, 1 crore 46 lakh people have been given the first dose. Information about the upcoming plan of vaccination campaign was also given in the presentation.





