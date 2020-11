New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that today’s Aatmnirbhar Bharat package is a continuation of the government’s effort to help all sections of the society.

In a tweet Shri Narendra Modi said ” Today’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package continues our efforts to help all sections of society. These initiatives will help in creating jobs, alleviate stressed sectors, ensure liquidity, boost manufacturing, energise real-estate sector & support farmers. ”

