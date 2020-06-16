To ensure uninterrupted supply of Fretilizers during Kharif season Gowda holds meeting with Fertilizers companies through vedio conference

New Delhi: To ensure adequate supply of Fertilizers to farming Community during Kharif sowing season Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D V Sadananada Gowda held a meeting with all the stake holders of Fertilizers industry through Video conference today. MOS Shri mansukh Mandaviya also attend the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gowda thanks all the industry captains for cooperating with Government to contain adverse impact of corona pandemic. Gowda said ministry had ensured that fertilizers availability for upcoming Kharif crop is comfortable.”

Despite all the odds, Shri Gowda appreciated the way fertilizers industry kept operating your units.”

Union Minister said that Kharif season has started, and farmers in various parts of the country have started farming operations. He said we may experience a good monsoon season this year. Therefore, he emphasised that the demand for fertilisers may continue to remain at higher level this year also. Compared to last year, DBT sales of both urea and P & K fertilisers have been significantly higher in the months of April, May & June this year.

He added that the requirement of urea during Kharif season is estimated at 170 Lakh MT while production may be around 133 Lakh MT. The difference will be made available through imports. Already two global tenders have been floated and Department of fertilizers will continue to import urea to meet the requirements of farmers across the country. Company officers shared their suggestions and difficulties faced by them.

