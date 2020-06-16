All New CRETA Leads the Way in Unlocked India Records Over 30 000 Bookings

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, has re-established its supremacy in the SUV segment with All New CRETA clocking over 30 000 bookings since launch and topping sales charts in May to lead the Indian market in Unlock 1.0.

Commenting on the achievement Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “All New CRETA has introduced many Industry firsts, becoming an instant hit among customers at launch. Unlocking this achievement of 30 000 bookings despite such challenging conditions, stands testament to All New CRETA’s popularity and exclusive appeal. We are confident All New CRETA will continue to drive customer delight and lead the way back towards normalcy in Automobile sales, with its immense success.”

A bestseller in its segment, All New CRETA has consistently been the preferred SUV in India, with customers opting for most admired features such as Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Drive Mode Select, Traction Control Modes, Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Auto Healthy Air Purifier with Digital Display and Paddle Shifters. Further, All New CRETA offers a thrilling drive, powered by Hyundai’s new 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi (BS6) Petrol engine with 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gaining immense popularity among buyers. All New CRETA also offers customers complete peace of mind with WONDER Warranty Options – 3 Years/unlimited kms or 4 years/60 000 kms or 5 years/50 000 kms.

The marketing campaign for All New CRETA linked elements of nature with the car USPs. This positioning of The Ultimate SUV resonated strongly across markets. Additionally, All New CRETA has garnered over 258 million media impressions (since March 2020) and over 19.5 million TVC views. Through a full funnel approach, it delivered great conversions across markets.

All New CRETA is the embodiment of Hyundai’s Global Design language – ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ that has captivated the minds and hearts of customers in India. Internal studies have indicated that customers perceive All New CRETA as Futuristic, with a design that will remain contemporary in the times to come. Diesel powered models constitute 55 % of bookings, indicating strong demand for Hyundai’s proven and advanced Diesel BS6 technology. All New CRETA is also the most researched model on India’s First and Most Comprehensive end-to-end Car Buying Platform ‘Click to Buy’.

