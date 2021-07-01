Titan Company on-boards new Chief People Officer, Mr. Swadesh Behera

Bhubaneswar: Swadesh Behera, has taken charge as Chief People Officer, Titan Company Limited with effect from 1st July 2021. Prior to this, Swadesh was Senior Director–HR at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSC). His previous stints include Ranbaxy, Coca Cola, MSD and Tata Steel. He has extensive change management experience which encompasses setting up Greenfield operations, building capability, talent acquisition during high growth phases of business, implementing appropriate HR interventions, Employee Transition Management during business closures and many other initiatives and programmes. Analytical skills, Business Acumen, Process Orientation, and Strong Inter-Personal skills are some of his key strengths.

“Delighted to join Titan and be a part of a leadership team which

truly believes in putting people first in everything they do, where

employee care and happiness is valued as much as the business

growth. Looking forward to working with the team whose

continuous endeavour has been to build a strong leadership

pipeline, future capabilities, an inclusive culture to propel the

growth aspirations and making Titan as an employer of choice,” said Swadesh Behera.