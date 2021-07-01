Himachal CM inaugurates developmental projects worth Rs. 9.20 crore in Seraj area

Shimla:

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated developmental projects worth about Rs 9.20 crore in Seraj Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district.



Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Rs. 50 lakh lift water supply scheme to partially cover habitations of Lot, Karswali and Kathyali in gram panchayat Pakhrair and Kandha Bagsaid, Rs. 97 lakh lift irrigation scheme to village Keoli in gram panchayat Lamba Thach in Thunag tehsil, Rs 6.57 crore flood protection wall for Thunag Bazar and adjoining area in Thunag Tehsil, Rs. 55 lakh inspection hut at Tandi, Rs. 35.12 lakh Kalamanch at Thunag and Rs 25 lakh veterinary hospital at Murhag.



Later, while interacting with members of electronic media, Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed for balanced and alround development of all areas of the State with special focus on those areas which remained neglected in the matter of development for one reason or other.



Jai Ram Thakur said that during his visit to his constituency today, he dedicated developmental projects worth Rs. 9.20 crore. He said that during the Covid-19 pandemic it was not possible to actually hold public meetings, therefore has virtually interacted with people of almost all the areas of the State. He said that Seraj Vidhan Sabha area was one of the difficult area of the State and when he was elected first time from the area, only about 17 panchayats had road connectivity. He said that today almost all the 77 panchayats of the constituency were connected with roads.

