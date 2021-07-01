Milkfed comes to aid of milk producers during Covid crisis in Punjab

Chandigarh: Holding the hands of dairy farmers during the difficult times of Covid, Milkfed Punjab has decided to increase the procurement price of milk by Rs. 20 per kg fat from July 1. It was disclosed by the Cooperation Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in a meeting with the dairy farmers led by the President of Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA) Mr. Daljit Singh Sadarpura at his official residence here today.



S. Randhawa said that Milkfed Punjab has always stood by the dairy farmers and would continue to help them in the future too. He further pointed out that during the time of Covid epidemic when some private buyers had stopped buying milk and others had reduced the price of milk, the Milkfed, despite its limited resources, not only procured the entire milk but also did not reduce the price of milk.



On the occasion, MD Milkfed Mr. Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said that the recent increase in the prices of diesel and petrol as well as the sharp rise in the prices of raw materials used in animal feed such as soyabeans, husks, sorghum etc are likely to reduce the profits of milk producers. As a result, the decision taken by the Cooperation Minister to increase the price of milk by Rs. 20 per kg fat to improve the economic condition of 2.5 lakh milk producers affiliated to Milkfed would benefit the existing milk producers.



In addition, educated unemployed youth will be motivated towards dairy farming and starting self-employment ventures such as dairy farming in their homes which would lead to expanding the scope of the crop diversification concept. He appealed to all the milk producers to join the village level milk cooperative societies of Verka and help in strengthening the cooperative movement, added Sangha.



MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Treasurer of PDFA Ranjit Singh Langeana and executive member of PDFA Sukhdev Singh were also present on the occasion.

