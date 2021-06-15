Three softwares launched by Supreme Court Justice Dr. Chandrachud

Bhopal: Justice Dr. D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge of Supreme Court of India and Chairman E-Committee, today virtually launched Secure Wi-Fi Project for Madhya Pradesh High Court, National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes for District Judiciary and Integration of C.I.S .Software with Land Records.



On this occasion, Supreme Court Justice Dr. D.Y. Chandrachud in his virtual address said that Integration of C.I.S. Software with Land Records and National Service and Tracking of Electronic Process for District Judiciary will facilitate the court process.



On the occasion of e-inauguration of the software, Chief Justice of High Court Shri Mohammad Rafiq and judges of other High Courts of the country, Advocate General Shri Purushendra Kaurav were virtually involved.



On the occasion of e-inauguration of I.T. project, Justice Rohit Arya, Judge and Chairman of High Court of Madhya Pradesh Computer and E-Courts Committee, delivered the welcome address. Whereas High Court Judge Member Computer and E-Court Committee Justice Shri Atul Sreedharan expressed gratitude. Earlier, a concise presentation was given on the merits and utility of the software through power presentation. The office bearers of Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh, High Court Bar Association, High Court Advocates Bar Association, Senior Advocate Council of Jabalpur also virtually joined on the occasion of e-inauguration.

