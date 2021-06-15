MLA Sundernagar of Himachal Pradesh contributed towards CM Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was presented cheques and bank drafts of Rs. 3,73,043 towards Chief Minister Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund by MLA Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal on behalf of organizations and people of Sundernagar Assembly Constituency of Mandi district here today. The major contributions are Rs. 2,78,043 by MLSM College, Sundernagar, Rs. 51,000 by Government and Semi-Government Drivers and Cleaners Association HP, Rs. 33000 by people of Gram Panchayat Veena in Sundernagar and Rs. 11,000 by Vijay Kumar of Shere Punjabi Dhaba, Jadol of Sundernagar.



Chief Minister thanked the contributors for this noble gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in motivating the philanthropists and affluent sections of the society to liberally donate towards the Fund which could be utilized for helping the needy and poor people during the hour of distress.

