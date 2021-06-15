Himachal CM flags off sewer jetting and litter picking machines

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, flagged off a truck mounted sewer jetting and a litter picking machines provided to the Municipal Corporation Shimla, Himachal Pradesh by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at The Ridge Shimla today.



While interacting with media on the occasion, Chief Minister said that POWERGRID had sanctioned funds amounting to Rs. 1.98 crore for providing four Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in Himachal Pradesh. One truck mounted sweeping machine with vacuum cleaner and one truck mounted compactor have already been handed over to Municipal Corporation, Shimla in the month of December, 2020, he added.



Chief Minister said that this initiative of POWERGRID would help Municipal Corporation, Shimla in creating a smart city infrastructure. He said that these machines would help in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of the city. Further, with introduction of these technologically advanced machines, the process of cleaning especially in difficult terrains of the hilly region would be done in an easy and rapid manner, he said.



Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shimla Municipal Corporation Satya Kaundal, Deputy Mayor Shailender Chauhan, Vice Chairman Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Sanjeev Katwal, Principal Secretary Urban Development Rajneesh, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Shimla Ashish Kohli, Director (Personnel) POWERGRID V. K. Singh, Executive Director Northern Region-II POWERGRID Kailash Rathore and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.





