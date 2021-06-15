Inner Wheel Club Shimla Midtown contributes towards CM Relief Fund

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was presented cheque of Rs. one lakh by Prakash Gupta on behalf of Inner Wheel Club Shimla Midtown towards Chief Minister Relief Fund here today.



Chief Minister thanked for this noble gesture and said that this contribution would go a long way in helping the people in distress and need.



President Anita Gupta, Secretary Anita Jain, Joint Secretary Neha Sharma, Immediate Past President Rajni Salwan and Meenu Gupta were also present on the occasion.

