Himachal CM asks to ensure effective steps to expedite land transfer to SDRF

Shimla: The State Government would ensure effective steps to expedite land transfer to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) so that newly sanctioned battalion for the State could be established at Mandi. This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while interacting with Commandant National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Col. Baljinder Singh here today.



Chief Minister said that on the request of State Government, Central Government has sanctioned battalion of NDRF keeping in view the difficult topography and disaster prone terrain. He said that headquarter of this battalion has been decided to be established at Mandi and would have three regional response centres at Rampur, Nurpur and Baddi.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the regional response centre of the Battalion at Baddi has been established to ensure prompt response in case of industrial hazards. He directed the officers of the State Government to provide temporary accommodation for the jawans of battalion at Baddi, Rampur and Nurpur so that they could function smoothly.



Commandant 14th Battalion NDRF Col. Baljinder Singh apprised the functioning of the battalion. He said that the battalion was ready to tackle with any situation. He said that it can also handle awareness campaign to sensitize the masses.



Principal Secretary Revenue K.K. Pant, Special Secretary Sudesh Mokhta and other officers attended the meeting.

