Three more Mechanised Road Sweeping Machines inaugurated at PPA during Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : Keeping the momentum of ongoing Special Campaign 2.0 three more new Mechanised Road Sweeping Machines have been inaugurated at PPA by Shri P. L. Haranadh, Chairman in presence of Shri A.K.Bose, Dy.Chairman and other HoDs and Dy. HoDs. These machines have been manufactured by M/S. TPS Infrastructure Limited, New Delhi with Make in India concept. These machines will upkeep the arterial and sub-arterial roads of Port Township neat and clean.

Interactive with Media on the occasion Shri Haranadh said that the Special Campaign 2.0 is continuing at PPA since Gandhi Jayanti and will culminate on 31st October. During the campaign period special focus is being laid on disposal of pending matters, scrap disposal cleanliness. The newly commissioned Road Sweeping machines will impact the cleanness & hygienic of the Port Area. Our STPs are getting connected from the drains of Port township. Hence waste water will not flow to the nearby natural streams. PPA will continue its journey to remain in the forefront for providing clean environment to the local populace.