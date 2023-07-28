Three Major Bills Passed In Lok Sabha

Amid total chaos and bedlam in Lok Sabha, three bills were passed within minutes, which included Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, which will allow private sector to bid for mining critical minerals like Lithium.



The other two bills included National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and National Dental Commission Bill, 2023. After the passage of the three bills, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day till July 31.