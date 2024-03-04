The two week 71st Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for the Civil Servants of Bangladesh inaugurated today at NCGG Mussoorie

The two week 71st Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for the Civil Servants of Bangladesh commenced today at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG). The programme is being organised from 4th March, 2024 to 15th March, 2024 in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). 43 Officers serving as Deputy Secretaries, Upazila Nirbahi Officers, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sr. Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner are attending the program to be held at Mussoorie and New Delhi.

With the successful conclusion of the 69th and 70th Capacity Building Programs, NCGG has achieved the milestone of conducting capacity building programs for 2500 civil servants of Bangladesh. A total number of 2600 Bangladesh Civil Servants have been imparted capacity building programs at NCGG. The Capacity Building Programs for Bangladesh Civil Servants are being conducted under the ITEC program of Ministry of External Affairs which is implemented through MOU’s signed by NCGG with Government of Bangladesh. Following the completion of the first phase of CBP for 1,500 civil servants, NCGG signed an MoU with the Government of Bangladesh to enhance the capacity of additional 1,800 civil servants by 2025. NCGG has till date provided training to 983 officers of Bangladesh.

The inaugural session was chaired by Shri V. Srinivas, Director General (DG) National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) & Secretary, Department of Administrative Reform and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India who highlighted the role of technology in effective governance. He quoted honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Minimum Government and Maximum Governance” emphasising how the Nation is striving towards achieving it. Further he said that through these programs, we aim to empower officers by showcasing the pan India good governance practices and also giving a hands-on experience on the manner in which the secretariat both at the state and the central level functions.

Dr. A.P. Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator gave an elaborate presentation on the background and activities of the National Centre for Good Governance. He informed that the two-week training programme has been designed with the evolving governance landscape, focusing on technological advancements that empower citizens, ensure accountability, and bring transparency to daily operations. He also informed that in partnership with MEA, NCGG has imparted training to civil servants of 17 countries. The entire capacity building programme will be supervised by Dr. A. P. Singh, Course Coordinator, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Associate Course Coordinator, Dr.Mukesh Bhandari, Associate course Coordinator, Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant, Programme Assistant and the capacity building team of NCGG.