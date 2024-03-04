Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare Conducts Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshops Nationwide for Central Government Employees

Under the guidance of the Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) will be organizing the 53rd Pre-Retirement Counselling (PRC) Workshop in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) tomorrow for the benefit of Central Government Employees, posted across Gujarat and retiring during the next 12 months.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has been conducting Pre- Retirement Counselling (PRC) Workshops throughout the country as part of Good Governance to facilitate officials, who are about to retire, in the superannuation process. The Workshop, being held for the benefit of retiring employees of the Government of India, is a revolutionary step in direction of ‘Ease of Living’ of the pensioners. In the workshop, the retiring officials will be provided relevant information related to the retirement benefits and pension sanction process.

In order to facilitate the smooth transition for the retiring employees, various sessions on BHAVISHYA Portal, Integrated Pensioners Portal, Retirement Benefits, Family Pension, CGHS, Income Tax Rules, ANUBHAV, Digital Life Certificate, Investment Modes and Opportunities; etc. will be conducted. All these sessions have been curated to make the retirees aware of the process to be followed and forms to be filled pre-retirement and to provide information about the benefits available to them post-retirement.

A detailed session on the various Investment Modes, their benefits & investment planning will also be organized to enable the retirees to plan investment of their retirement funds well in time. There will also be a detailed session on the CGHS system, CGHS portal, facilities provided as well as procedures to be followed to avail CGHS benefits.

Pension disbursing banks, – SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda and ICICI – will be participating in bank exhibition for retirees where banks will showcase pension related banking services available for pensioners. Banks will also guide retirees on opening of pension account and investment of pension corpus.

It is expected that 300 retirees, due to retire in the next 12 months, will benefit hugely from this Pre-retirement Counselling Workshop. The Department will continue to hold such workshops, as part of Good Governance to ensure a smooth and comfortable transition for Central Government retirees, keep them informed of the Government initiatives taken for them and to enable them to avail all the benefits available for them, post-retirement.