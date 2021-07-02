“The spirit of “Tum Rakshak Kahu Ko Darna” has developed for the doctors among people” says Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that as a result of the sacrifice, hard work, service and dedication of the doctors during the crisis of Corona, a feeling developed for them in the public that ‘Tum Rakshak Kahu Ko Darna’ (you are the protector, then why should we be afraid). It was the result of the constant hard work of the doctors that in the dire circumstances of Corona, people started experiencing ‘Sankat Kate, Hare Sab Peeda’ (crisis is over, all pain is gone) due to the presence of the doctors. Control of corona infection in Madhya Pradesh became possible only due to the efforts of doctors and paramedical staff. Today, on the occasion of Doctor’s Day, on behalf of the people of the state, I express my gratitude to the doctors and pay them respects.Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the possibility of a third wave of corona infection has been expressed by scientists. The state government is fully prepared to face, prevent and stop this wave. The state government is continuously active in this direction. Doctors also have to take all measures to save the state from the third wave. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a dialogue and felicitation programme organised on the occasion of Doctor’s Day.



Certificates distributed by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan



In the programme at Minto Hall, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan interacted with the doctors. The doctors were honoured by the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in the programme. Digital certificates were also distributed by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan to the doctors serving during the Corona period. The doctors of all government and non-government medical colleges and hospitals of the state were connected to the programme online. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang and Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhu Ram Choudhary along with senior doctors Dr. N.P. Mishra and Dr. H.H. Trivedi were present in the programme. The programme started with Madhya Pradesh song. Earlier, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also planted a Peepal sapling in the Minto Hall premises.



Remembered doctors who sacrificed their lives



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid a heartfelt tribute to the doctors who sacrificed their lives in the difficult times of Corona pandemic, remembering them for their unlimited services and duty and devotion to humanity. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also remembered Dr. Bidhan Chandra Rai. Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1 on the birthday of Dr. Rai.



People’s trust in government health institutions increased manifold



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that people’s trust in government health institutions has increased manifold during the Corona period. Government as well as private hospitals were very cooperative in dealing with the corona infection. Special rates of corona treatment were fixed by the state government for private hospitals. Due to which a large number of people got the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. In order to build Aatm Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh, work is going on to strengthen the health infrastructure. The number of medical colleges is also increasing. People should also be motivated to adopt a healthy lifestyle by combining Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Yoga.



Motivate people to get vaccinated



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that just as doctors have played a role in controlling corona infection, in the same way your cooperation is expected in motivating people for vaccination. The communication of doctors with the general public is important in removing the confusion and fear regarding vaccination. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to the doctors to spread awareness among the people in this regard on social media. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the corona infection has not gone yet. In England and some other countries, the situation of lockdown is returning once again. In this situation, the people of the state will have to be motivated to follow corona appropriate behaviour. In this, all the doctors of the state should provide all possible cooperation.



Be prepared to face the third wave of Corona



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is alert to prevent the third wave of corona virus. Large scale tests are being conducted daily in the state. The aim is to initiate immediate control measures as soon as the third wave is detected. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this is the topmost priority for me. That is why review meetings of corona virus are being organised regularly. Preparations are continuing to face the third wave. Increase in the capacity of hospitals, oxygen production, supply of essential materials, equipment and medicines are being ensured. Training of doctors, paramedical staff is also going on. In some countries of Europe, the situation of lockdown is being created again. In view of this, we need to be cautious.



You accepted every challenge – Madhya Pradesh government is grateful to you



Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang said that the service attitude of doctors, devotion towards humanity make us grateful towards doctors. Expressing the feeling of gratitude of the state government, Minister Sarang said that ‘You have accepted every challenge – the Madhya Pradesh government is grateful to you’. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhu Ram Choudhary said that making a doctor a Minister of Health Department by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is the honour of the doctors. Due to the leadership, hard work and clear strategy of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, it was possible to control corona in the state in a short time. The programme was also addressed by Dr. H.S. Trivedi and Dr. Apoorva Puranic.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honoured doctors



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honored Dr. M.P. Mishra, Dr. H.H. Trivedi, Dr. Nirbhay Srivastava, Dr. Sanjay Dixit, Dr. Anoop Nigam, Dr. Yogendra Shrivastava, Dr. Satpathy, Dr. Lalit Shrivastava and others for medical service and discharge of social responsibilities.





