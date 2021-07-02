Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to save common people from third wave

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that during the second wave of corona, the infection has been brought under control due to the hard work of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff. But the corona virus is not gone yet. Experts are anticipating a third wave of corona infection, to avoid this, preparations are necessary in advance. The state government has made preparations by adopting scientific methods to avoid the possible damage caused by the third wave. The third wave of corona will be controlled by re-adopting the public-participation model in the state.



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today reviewed the preparations being made at Birsa Munda Medical College, Shahdol to prevent possible third wave of corona infection. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh, Tribal Affairs Minister Sushri Meena Singh, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development and in-charge of Shahdol district Shri Ramkhelawan Patel along with public representatives and officials were present in the meeting. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also planted a Kadamba sapling in the premises of Birsa Munda Medical College, Shahdol.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Medical College Shahdol has been developed as an excellent college. All modern medical facilities are available here. The State Government will fulfill the requirements as per the priority from time to time. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the doctors of the medical college should develop it as an ideal medical centre so that patients coming from far and wide can get better health benefits here. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also praised for increasing the beds, ICU and SDU units for the children in the medical college. He said that if this medical college had not been there during the corona infection, then the situation of corona in Shahdol division could have been dire. To check corona infection, all measures will have to be taken to run awareness campaigns, increase testing, conduct isolation, contact tracing and other steps to prevent corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that doctors are the form of God, the battle against Covid infection cannot be won without them. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Shahdol division has set an example in the field of vaccination, which will be followed not only by the state but the entire country.



Congratulating the doctors on the occasion of Doctor’s Day, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated the Madhya Pradesh model of prevention of corona infection. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, preparations for the third wave have been carried out in the state. Commissioner Shahdol Division Shri Rajiv Sharma informed about the infrastructure preparedness, public-participation model and disaster management committees being made for the prevention of corona infection in all the three districts of the division.



Dean of Medical College Dr. Milind Shilarkar informed that at present the capacity of 448 beds in the college is being increased to 604 beds. For children, 20 ICU beds, 30 general beds along with 240 oxygen supported beds are being increased to 430 beds. Equipments with 50 kilo liters of oxygen capacity are being installed in the college. An air separation unit worth Rs. 1 crore is being started with the help of self-help organizations.





