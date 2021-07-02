PM Modi interacts with Ujjain’s female street vendor Najmeen on Digital India Day

Bhopal: On Digital India Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi discussed through video conferencing with 41-year-old Smt. Najmeen Shah of Ujjain Municipal Corporation of Madhya Pradesh, who is among the beneficiary street vendors of PM Swanidhi Yojana across the country. Prime Minister Shri Modi asked- Najmeen Shah ji do you take digital payment or cash. On this, Smt. Najmeen said – Sir, I take payment both in cash and digital. QR code has been placed on the fruit cart. I ask the customer to make digital payment. When the Prime Minister asked Smt. Najmeen to make online transaction, she showed by making an online transaction of Rs. 1520 with fruit trader Shubham with her mobile.



Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that working people are getting empowered by adopting the power of Jan Dhan, Aadhar Card and Mobile. He said that India not only makes technology, but urban and rural working people also adopt it and boost their business.



Smt. Najmeen said that our financial condition became weak in the lockdown. We didn’t have anything. We came to know about PM Swanidhi Yojana through newspaper. Applied online by going to MP Online. All installments were also paid online.



Famous by name of Digital Najmeen



Smt. Najmeen Shah is the only woman from Ujjain district who did every transaction online. She is famous as Digital Najmeen. She filled the form through MP Online and paid the fees online. Approval was received from the corporation and also deposited the installments of the bank online under the scheme.



Smt. Najmeen Shah has set up a fruit cart at Nagjhiri square on Dewas Road in Ujjain. She also returned the loan of Rs 10,000 on time. After this she again took a loan of 20 thousand. She also repaid this loan on time. This time Smt. Najmeen also got cash back of Rs. 1000 on timely repayment of loan. Smt. Najmeen has told that she has also learned sewing work under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. With this, she earns about 200 rupees a day.



Loans distributed to more than 3 lakh street vendors under PM Swanidhi Yojana



Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh informed that till date, 6 lakh 12 thousand street vendors in Madhya Pradesh have been registered and 5 lakh 78 thousand street vendors have been given identity cards and sale certificates after verification under PM Swanidhi Yojana. Based on this, online applications were submitted to banks by 4 lakh 83 thousand street sellers. Loans of Rs.10 thousand each were sanctioned to 3 lakh 83 thousand street vendors through various banks. Out of these, 3 lakh 24 thousand were given loans to start their livelihood. Madhya Pradesh ranks second in the country by being a leader in the implementation of this scheme.

