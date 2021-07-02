Punjab govt issues new instructions issues to teachers working in ‘Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab’ project

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Department has directed the teachers, already working as district coordinator, assistant district coordinator and block master trainer in the ‘ Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab’ project to continue their duties as earlier despite the transfers and promotions.







Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the school education department said that this decision has been taken for the smooth functioning of the ongoing activities under the ‘ Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab’ project. According to the spokesperson, many district coordinators, assistant district coordinators and block master trainers working in this project have been transferred and promoted and these teachers are working at the new stations. These teachers are directed to continue their duties in the ‘ Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab Punjab’ project as earlier.







According to the spokesperson, the school heads are directed to immediately release the teachers working under the ‘Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab’ (Primary) project. This project is being implemented with the objective of improving the quality of education in all the primary schools.





