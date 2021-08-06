The Scheme promotes the plantation of trees for land holding Farmers

New Delhi : To tap the potential of agroforestry, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare is implementing the Sub-Mission on Agroforestry (SMAF) Scheme since 2016-17.

There is a provision of financial assistance to farmers under the Scheme for plantation activities along with development of various types of nurseries for producing quality planting materials like seeds, seedlings, clones, improved varieties to meet the requirement of quality planting materials/seeds for the farmers. Capacity building and training is also one of the important interventions of the scheme to support the agroforestry sector.

To increase market linkages and access and to promote consumption of agroforestry goods, the scheme is implemented in those States which have relaxed felling and transit regulations for important agroforestry species. Further, initiatives have been taken for formation of 15 Farmer Producers Organization (FPOs) in the Agroforestry Sector to link the farmers with market and industry in an organized manner.

The Scheme promotes the plantation of trees only for land holding farmers.

Upto 5% of allocated funds is utilized for capacity building and training activities like training of farmers/field workers, skill development, awareness campaign, publications, seminars/workshops, conference etc. to raise awareness of the scheme among the farmers.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.