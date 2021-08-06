Agri Export Policy (AEP) focuses on Farmer Centric Approach

New Delhi : Government has announced a comprehensive Agri Export Policy (AEP), 2018 which focuses on farmer centric approach and envisages promotion of export oriented production by encouraging Infrastructure and logistics to facilitate agricultural exports and promoting value added products. AEP also encourages farmers to grow exportable crops which are in high demand in the international markets through pre/post-harvest management of production in identified clusters in the country, diversifying export basket, destinations and boost high value and value added agricultural exports including focus on perishables, promoting novel, indigenous, organic, ethnic, traditional and non-traditional agri products’ exports, enabling farmers to get benefit of export opportunities in overseas markets. Government is also implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme; Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) for holistic growth of the horticulture sector covering fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashew, cocoa in the country. Under the scheme, capacity building of farmers and technicians is also provided. Besides, several boards are functioning in conjunction with farmers for promotion of production and export of various agri-commodities like tea, coffee, rubber, cashew and coconut etc.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.