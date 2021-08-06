New Delhi : Government has been promoting organic farming through dedicated schemes of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development in North East Region (MOVCDNER). Farmers are provided financial assistance (RS 31000/ ha / 3 years in PKVY and 32500/ ha/ 3years under MOVCDNER) for organic inputs such as seeds, bio fertilisers, bio-pesticides, organic manure, compost/vermi-compost, botanical extracts etc. In addition to above, support is also provided for group/ Farmers Producers Organization (FPO) formation, training, certification, value addition and marketing of their organic produce. In addition, Organic cultivation on either side of River Ganga, natural farming, large area certification and support for individual farmers have also been introduced under PKVY to increase organic production.

Details of total financial assistance of Rs 50,000/ ha/ 3 years

provided under PKVY:

S.No. Component Total financial assistance per ha for 3 years A. Cluster formation and Capacity building Deployment of manpower 7500 B. PGS Certification through Regional Councils 2700 C. Incentive to farmers for inputs through DBT seeds, organic fertilizers (on-farm & off –farm) 31000 D. Value addition, marketing and publicity 8800 Total 50000

Financial assistance provided to farmers as incentives for inputs through DBT under MOVCDNER

S.No. Component Total financial assistance for 3 years A. Clusters development and formation of Farmer producer Companies, (@4075/- per farmer X 500). Rs. 20.375 lakh B. Training, hand holding, ICS management, documentation and certification of crop production 10,000/- per ha C. Incentive to farmers for inputs through DBT seeds, organic fertilizers (on-farm & off –farm) 32500/-per ha D Post – harvest Infrastructure & Value Addition Need based Collection, aggregation, grading unit Up to Rs. 11.25 lakh Integrated Processing unit Up to Rs. 600 lakh Integrated Pack house Up to Rs 37.50 lakh Refrigerated vehicle Up to Rs 18.75 lakh Pre-cooling, cold stores, ripening chambers Up to Rs 18.75 lakh Transportation / 4 wheeler Up to Rs 6.00 lakh

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.