The Rajarani Temple Rejuvenates With The Thrill Of Classical Music

Bhubaneswar : With the spring setting in, the 11th Century AD famous Rajarani Temple vibrates with the symphony of enchanting Indian classical music presented by the noted artistes of National and International repute. Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha organises this unique festival of classical music starting from 18th to 20th January 2021 on the lush green ambience in the precinct of the magnificent Rajarani Temple.

The evening’s first programme was Bidushi Sudha Raghuraman a great Carnatic singer who by her mellifluous and sonorous voice recited Sidhivinayak Bandana followed by the two songs set to Rag Hansadhwani and Tala Aditala and Ragshree set to Aditala and lastly Sivapanchakhyara. The delineation of Rag giving full vent to his imagination based on the musical notes with an eclectic and compressive description by Sudha Raghuraman regaled the audience.

The evening’s second artiste was Tabla player (instrumental) by Maestro Bickram Ghosh’s Rhythmscape (Indian Fusion Band). He presented Siva Tandaba, Little Krishna followed by different Indian classical fusion which was played through Tabla, Hand Sonic, Body Drum and other percussions. The art connoisseurs were captivated by the superb presentation of the evening’s musical programme and were present till the end.

The dignitaries who graced the inaugural function were Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Hon’ble Minister, Tourism and Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Odisha; R. Balakrishnan, Chief Advisor to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha; Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Tourism; Shreemayee Mishra, Chairperson, OTDC Ltd. and Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Diretor, Tourism. The programme was anchored by Dr. Sangita Gosain and Anuja Tarini Mishra. Officers/ Staffs from Tourism Department, OTDC and Sangita Nataka Academy were coordinating during the festival.

