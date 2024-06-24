The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: First session of 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “June 25 marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed…While protecting our Constitution, democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing again which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India.”

PM Narendra Modi says, “…The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today. The world’s largest election was conducted in a very grand and glorious manner… This election has also become very important because for the second time after independence, the people of the country have given an opportunity to a government to serve for the third consecutive time…”