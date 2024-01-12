The grand return of the ‘Love Connection’ Campaign: Vietjet offers 50 Indian couples free flights throughout Vietnam.

Chennai – Celebrating participation in the prestigious Gujarat Vibrant Global Summit 2024 in India, Vietjet is delighted to extend exclusive promotional offers to its valued customers. In a bid to foster enhanced trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between India and Vietnam, the airline is pleased to introduce promotional tickets starting from just INR 5,555 (*).

As a part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen ties and create memorable experiences, the airline proudly unveils its second campaign, “Love Connection 2024.” This program will aim to bring joy to Indian couples by gifting 50 free flights to those with remarkable love stories. These promotional tickets will be available for purchase every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (GMT+7) on the official website vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile App. With flexible flight times throughout 2024, the airline will aim to facilitate seamless and convenient travel for individuals seeking to explore the cultural and tourist delights of both nations.

Building on the success of the “Love Connection – Fall In Love All Over Again 2023” program, the “Love Connection 2024” campaign is poised to further celebrate and honour the love stories of Indian couples. By sharing their vibrant tales and travel aspirations on Vietjet’s dedicated website at loveconnection.vietjetair.com, Indian couples stand a chance to be among the 50 winners receiving complimentary Vietjet flights to explore captivating destinations in Vietnam in 2024.

Furthermore, from now until January 16, 2024, passengers can enjoy an immediate discount of up to 20% on Business class and SkyBoss ticket prices by using the code “SBBUIN” on making online purchases through Vietjet’s sales channel. The flexible flight times for this promotion range from January 10, 2024, to June 31, 2024 (GMT+7) (**).

The airline is currently operating 35 round-trip flights per week, across 5 major cities in India – Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Tiruchirappalli. The airline provides four distinct ticket classes, namely Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe, and Eco, ensuring a comprehensive range of services to cater to diverse passenger needs. Business class tickets offer an exquisite travel experience on Vietjet’s modern wide-body aircraft A330, featuring exclusive privileges such as private check-in counters, business lounges, private cabins, cocktail services, and the opportunity to savour Vietnamese specialties like Pho Thin, Banh Mi, as well as specially crafted Indian vegetarian dishes and Halal options.