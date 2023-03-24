The first session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly began today in Agartala. The session began with the address of Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

In his address, the Governor lauded the election commission, State administration and all those who were responsible for their smooth and peaceful conduct of the 16th of February polls in the State.

The Governor said that the State government has set a prime target of doubling the farmers’ income from 6,580 rupees per month in 2015-16 to 13,590 per month by 2022-23.

The election to elect a new Speaker was held through ballot voting in which BJP MLA Bishwa Bandhu Sen emerged victorious. He defeated his rival candidate Gopal Chandra Roy, a Congress MLA.

Sen bagged 32 votes while Roy managed to secure 14 votes. The 13-member Tipra Motha abstained from voting by staging a walk-out, which reduced the strength of the 59-member House, after Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation.

TIPRA Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma was announced as the leader of the Opposition in the House as the TIPRA Motha Pary has the second highest of legislators. State Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy tabled the Vote on Account of Rs 9066.56 crore for the first quarter of the next financial year.