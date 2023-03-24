The Centre today informed Lok Sabha that no cases are pending for more than 50 years in Supreme Court, while 1,088 cases in High Courts and 1,308 cases in District and Subordinate courts of various States and UTs are pending for more than 50 years.

In a written reply, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, quoting National Judicial Data Grid information, said that out of the pending cases for more than 50 years, one criminal case in High Court and 371 criminal cases in District and Subordinate courts are pending.

He informed that 2,19,240 criminal and civil cases have been pending in the High and District, and Subordinate courts for 30 to 50 years.