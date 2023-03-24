Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will attend the 84th CRPF Day parade ceremony as the chief guest tomorrow at Jagdalpur

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will attend the 84th CRPF Day parade ceremony as the chief guest tomorrow at Jagdalpur, the headquarters of the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh.

The event will be held at the Central Reserve Police Force Campus located at Karanpur near Jagdalpur.

In addition to the parade inspection, the Home Minister will also hand over gallantry medals to the force personnel and trophies for the best establishments in different categories at the event.

Talking to the media today, CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen said that the Union Home Minister will visit the CRPF camp during his stay in Bastar and interact with the jawans as well as will have a meal with them.

Referring to the achievements of CRPF in the Maoist-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, DG CRPF said that during the last two years, CRPF has established 53 forward operating bases in the core areas of Maoists. With the setting up of these camps, the situation in these areas has improved a lot. CRPF now finds it much easier to conduct operations in these areas. Besides, roads are being now built here and schools are starting again.

He said that the establishment of camps is helping in the implementation of the welfare schemes of the Government of India in these areas.

He said the setting up of camps in interior areas of the Bastar region by CRPF has brought down the number of Maoist incidents in the past years and the influence of Maoists has decreased.

He also informed that to provide treatment to the seriously injured security personnel in Maoist attacks in Bastar itself, a proposal for the construction of a trauma centre in Jagdalpur has been approved and soon this trauma centre will be ready.

During the CRPF Day parade ceremony tomorrow, the Union Minister will also virtually launch the weekly news bulletin in the Halbi dialect to be broadcast by All India Radio. The weekly news bulletin of 15 minutes duration will be broadcast from All India Radio Jagdalpur Kendra every Sunday at 7.30 am.