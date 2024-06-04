Bhubaneswar: PM Narendra Modi thanked people of Odisha after BJP’s impressive victory in the state. Thank you Odisha! It’s a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture says PM Narendra Modi.

“Thank you Odisha! It’s a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts,” Tweets PM Narendra Modi.