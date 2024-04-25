Temperature Expected to Surge by 4-6 Degrees Celsius in Odisha, Caution Advised

Reports suggest that there will be no relief from the ongoing heatwave conditions in Odisha, with temperatures expected to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next five days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar predicts that due to dry air and high solar isolation, the day temperature is likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in coastal Odisha. Severe heatwave conditions are expected in ten districts, including Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Khordha, and Balasore, between April 27-28. Additionally, temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius are anticipated in districts like Gajapati, Angul, and Jharsuguda during this period. The IMD has issued a Yellow Warning for heatwave conditions in several districts on Thursday. Balasore and Angul recorded the highest temperatures in the state, reaching 36 degrees Celsius by 8:30 am on Thursday, with Talcher, Bhawanipatna, and Baripada not far behind.