Telecall between Raksha Mantri and US Secretary of Defence

New Delhi : US Secretary of Defence Mr Lloyd Austin made a telephone call to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today evening. Both the leaders discussed bilateral and regional matters, including developments in Afghanistan. They discussed defence cooperation and looked forward to working closely.

The Raksha Mantri and Secretary Austin also exchanged views about combating terrorism in the region. Both sides appreciated the mutual cooperation in the recent evacuation operations in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in regular contact in view of the evolving situation.