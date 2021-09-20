Project Fulwari under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav To Strengthen Northern Coalfields’ Limited (NCL)fight against Malnutrition in kids

New Delhi : Nothern Coalfields Ltd (NCL),a Singrauli based Coal India arm under the Ministry of Coal is all set to start 75 “Fulwari Centers” in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. Currently 25 centers are being run successfully with the strength of around 220 kids of the age between 6 months to 3 years. NCL has allocated an amount of Rs.128.86 lakhs under CSR to run this project successfully.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Coal, NCL management conceived and operationalized the Project Fulwari as a part of the Company’s sustainable business practices. The Company is striving for poverty alleviation, good health, well-being and quality education for the people of its command area.

Considering the facts found during the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) regarding malnutrition in Singrauli district, NCL has signed an MoU with the District Administration,to start Project Fulwari. The mission aims to address the problem of malnutrition and associated physical and mental development issues of infants.

At Fulwari Centers, the identified malnourished children are getting special attention to ensure that their weight, physical and mental progress meets the normal standards.

The arrangement of regular monitoring of their growth is also ensured. This initiative will give impetus to the Centre’s fight against malnutrition and its commitment towards Sustainable Social Development.

Apart from this, age-appropriate safe toys, early child care education training modules and other confidence-building measures are also arranged for the kids to ensure their cognitive, physical, emotional, and social development. ASHA workers of the villages provide Health care services to the kids. Timely vaccination of these targeted children is also arranged with the help of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) of the village at the Fulwari centers.

As part of a Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration the Company is working towards ensuring nutritious food and the overall development of the kids. At this juncture, when the nation is observing National Nutrition Month 2021, the significance of NCL’s initiative towards mitigation of malnutrition in Singrauli District grows manifold.As of now, a total of 32 local people including 25 women get direct employment under this project, which will scale up as the number of centers increases.