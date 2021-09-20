MoEVing collaborates with Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. for a strategic Electric vehicles procurement deal, aiming to accelerate EV adaption in India

Pune: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group (European leader of the 2Wheeler sector) and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles has partnered with MoEVing, a technology led company with a vision to transform the EV ecosystem to accelerate EV adoption in India.

MoEVing will immediately deploy 130 Ape’ E-Xtra FX Cargo from Piaggio vehicles in their fleet. In addition to this, MoEVing aims to add a total of 500 Piaggio Ape’ E-Xtra FX to the existing fleet by 2022. Through an integrated approach of demand aggregation, supply optimization, and connected charging infrastructure for various applications including ecommerce, the partnership will accelerate the adoption of electric 3-wheelers in India in the last mile transportation segment.

Speaking on the tie-up, Mr. Saju Nair, EVP-CV Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the FX range of electric vehicles, Ape’, a brand with over 30 lac satisfied customers is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution. The Piaggio Group has a long history of developing electric technology, which we have used to create these class-leading products for India. Our recently launched cargo variant Ape’ E-Xtra FX has received tremendous response from customers in a short span of time. Through this partnership with MoEVing, we will further amplify our efforts towards creating affordable & sustainable last-mile connectivity solutions in goods movement space.”

Commenting on the partnership, Vikash Mishra, founder of MoEVing, said “We are honored to partner with Piaggio, a pioneer OEM in last mile mobility space with superior quality electric three wheelers. Product quality and lower cost of operation on a daily basis is an extremely important component that Piaggio’s Ape’ E-Xtra model brings to the table. We aim to increase our Ape’ E-Xtra fleet to 500 nos. by next year & aim to deploy this vehicles across the country with various e-commerce players for last mile order delivery.””

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with a 9.5 KW power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft cargo deck length.

Piaggio is offering unique service solutions to ensure confidence and peace of mind to its electric customers. The vehicles are covered with a 3 year/1 lakh kilometer “Super warranty”. In addition to this, they offer a 3 Year Free Maintenance package as an introductory offer to all their customers. The Piaggio I-Connect telematics solution offers real-time vehicle data tracking for the customers and for PVPL service initiatives. Piaggio is expanding its EV business network reach having added more than 50 dealers across India in last one year helping customers adopt this new technology with complete peace of mind.