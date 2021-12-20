Tejaswini groups will now enhance activities by joining Aajeevika Mission: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the groups working in Tejaswini programme in the state will now work in Aajeevika Mission. Women empowerment works will be given a new impetus. Aajeevika Mission will fully cooperate in accelerating the activities of Tejaswini Group. By making these groups more empowered, the benefits of hike in income, self-reliance and economic strength of the member sisters will also be available. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the traditional identity of Tejaswini groups would be maintained.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, a meeting was held in Mantralaya today regarding the activities of implementation of rural women empowerment programme Tejaswini. Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Minister of State Shri Ramkhelawan Patel, Additional Chief Secretary Women and Child Development Shri Ashok Shah, Principal Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Umakant Umrao and Chief Executive Officer of Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission Shri LM Belwal were also present.

Self-help groups will be merged in the mission

It is noteworthy that on December 16, the Cabinet has decided to merge the self-help groups formed under the Tejaswini programme, keeping their scope and nature intact, in the State Rural Livelihood Mission. At present, 16 thousand 749 women self-help groups at village level are working in the state. At the village level, 2 thousand 624 committees and at the block level 60 women federations are functioning.

Major activities

Out of about 80 lakh women members in the country, 2.25 lakh members are from Madhya Pradesh. This percentage is 2.7 in the national participation. Tejaswini programme implemented in 6 districts of the state includes three districts of Sagar division and three districts of Jabalpur division. At present Tejaswini Groups have saved Rs.51 crore 24 lakh. In the six districts of Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Panna, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur, besides agriculture, 2 lakh 15 thousand women are engaged in activities like dairy, vegetable production, goat rearing, kitchen garden, horticulture, poultry, tailoring. Mahila Mahasangh is involved in the activities of Kodo processing, tomato ketchup, Jaggery Chikki, milk chilling centre, animal nurturing centre, power loom unit, packaging unit and vermicompost. Andai and Bharti brands have been registered in marketing activities. A portal has also been developed for this. The income of the members of Tejaswini programme has increased significantly. The average monthly income of a member has increased from Rs. 2,176 to Rs. 6,190. This has also been approved by the Planning Commission. At present, the participation of women in the Gram Sabhas is 62 percent. Dindori’s Kodo Kutki Nutri Bakery unit, Gondi Fabrics and Handloom unit, Organic Spices unit at Mandla have made their special mark. Similarly, uniform sewing and supply, Janata Beedi production, Jaggery Patti and Linseed processing and production units are being operated. Milk collection centres are functioning in three districts of Sagar division Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Panna.

The women of the groups have also become capable of leadership

In the state, 4 thousand 321 members of Tejaswini women self-help groups had become candidates in the panchayat elections. Out of these, 1929 members have successfully become members in Panchayat Raj Institute. 194 women associated with Tejaswini programme are also leading Panchayats in the state. The Panchayat functionaries, who became a symbol of women empowerment from the tribal community, have also achieved the distinction of developing the livelihood and source of income of the women federations.