New Delhi : Government of India has granted “In-Principle” approval to Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP) in the year 2018 for setting up of Noida (Jewar) International Greenfield Airport. The responsibility of implementation of airport project including funding of the project rests with the concerned airport developer ,i.e. GoUP w.r.t Jewar airport project.

GoUP has informed that the rehabilitation of the displaced families as a result of Jewar airport project has been carried out in accordance with provision of Land Acquisition Act,2013. As per GoUP, they have allotted developed plots by creating a new Sector equal to 50 percent of the total inhabited area and have ensured that a minimum plot of 50 square meters is allotted to each family. As per the demand of the 3074 displaced families, they have been allotted developed plot sand GoUP has made arrangements to provide necessary basic facilities and infrastructural facilities. GoUP has acquired approximately 52 Hectares of land for rehabilitation of the displaced families and incurred an expenditure of approximately Rs.716 crores.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation (Gen. (Dr) V.K.Singh Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.