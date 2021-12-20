After convocation, begin life with pledge to serve the society: Madhya Pradesh Governor Patel

New Delhi : After convocation, start your life by taking a pledge to serve the society. If we live only for ourselves then that is not the aim of life. Students should start their life by taking the pledge of service to humanity and service to the society. Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said this at the fourth convocation of Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth University in Indore today. He also distributed gold medals to the students who got the highest marks and degrees to other students in the ceremony. President of Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission Dr. Bharat Sharan Singh, Chancellor of the University Purushottamdas Pasari and Vice Chancellor Dr. Upendra Dhar etc. were present in the programme.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth is a very old educational institution of Indore. It has got many achievements. This institute is a pioneer in the field of philanthropy and charity. He is feeling very happy to come to such a place. Governor Shri Patel said that after the convocation, the students are now free to serve the country. Now the name of your family and institution should be high, do such work.

The Governor said that students should not do any such work in their life, which would bring any stigma to their parents, family and society. He said that the nation is taking a new turn under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Work is being done in the country with the spirit of development of all with all and nation building with the efforts of all. In such circumstances, all of us should also ensure our role in nation building. At the beginning of the convocation, Shri Purushottamdas Pasari delivered the welcome address and Vice Chancellor Dr. Upendra Dhar presented the annual report of the university.