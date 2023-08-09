Technip Energies India Honored with Prestigious Future Skills Awards for the ‘Best Learning Management System’

Mumbai 2023 – Technip Energies, the world’s leading engineering and technology company in energy transition, is thrilled to announce that its India Operating Center has been recognized with the esteemed Future Skills Awards for the ‘Best Learning Management System’. The Company won the Silver medal, for the second time in a row and this prestigious accolade celebrates Technip Energies’ relentless dedication to fostering a culture of continuous learning and enhancing the skills of its employees, enabling them to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.



At Technip Energies’, learning and development are integral components of the organization’s core values. With a mission to nurture talent, drive innovation, and promote career advancement, the company has implemented cutting-edge learning initiatives and programs that cater to the diverse needs of its employees. The Learning Management System at Technip Energies provides one of the best content repositories, aligned with the needs of our people and embedded with AI to offer ease of learning. Our learning experience platform connects our people with classrooms and digital learning including unlimited access to LinkedIn Learning.



“We are truly honored to receive this prestigious Future Skills Award,” said Judy Manjlekar, Director, People and Culture, India and APAC. “This recognition is a testament to our employees’ dedication to self-improvement and their eagerness to embrace new challenges. Our focus on fostering a culture of continuous learning has not only enhanced our team’s skillset but has also contributed significantly to our company’s growth and success.”



The Future Skills Awards recognises innovation and achievement in workplace learning. The purpose of the Future Skill Awards, is to promote excellence, establish best practices, and encourage innovation in training and L&D. In turn, it aims to cement the significance of effective L&D in today’s business climate.



As Technip Energies continues its journey to excellence, it remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in the growth and well-being of its employees.