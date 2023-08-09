ICICI Bank’s Monsoon Bonanza rains unbeatable offers

Mumbai: ICICI Bank launched ‘Monsoon Bonanza’ to provide customers with a wide range of exciting deals and discounts on various categories ranging from electronics, travel, online shopping, dining and food ordering, health and beauty, gifting, and more.

The customers can enjoy the benefits of the bonanza in the form of discounts and cashbacks of up to 50%, which can be availed using the Bank’s credit or debit cards and internet banking. Attractive EMI offers are also available on credit and debit cards.

In the third edition of Monsoon Bonanza, the customers can avail exclusive offers from top brands like Flipkart, Apple, Dell, Samsung, LG, MakeMyTrip, OnePlus, Qatar Airways, Tata CliQ Luxury, Yatra, and more. With special offers during Independence Day sale, this latest edition of Monsoon Bonanza, the Bank aims to provide its customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, packed with exciting deals and discounts across a wide range of products and services.

Highlights of Monsoon Bonanza:

Independence Day special:

∙ Flat 10% discount on Flipkart Big Saving Days

∙ Get 10% discount on Croma

∙ Up to ₹6,017 discount on Yatra

∙ Get 7.5% discount on Urban Ladder



Laptops:

∙ Purchase a MacBook Air for an EMI of ₹2,934 per month at select Apple reseller stores

∙ Up to ₹10,000 cashback on select HP laptops and desktops

∙ Up to ₹10,000 discount on Dell laptops



Mobiles:

∙ iPhone 14 at ₹2,341 per month at no extra-cost EMI at select Apple reseller stores

∙ Up to ₹5,000 on OnePlus Mobiles, TV, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices

∙ Get up to ₹8,500 cashback on Vivo, Xiaomi, and Motorola mobiles



Electronics:

∙ Up to ₹26,000 cashback on brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Panasonic and more

∙ Up to ₹10,000 discount on TVs from TCL and Xiaomi

∙ Up to ₹10,000 discount on Whirlpool, Hitachi, Carrier Midea, Electrolux, and Eureka Forbes

∙ Flat ₹5,000 instant discount at Croma on minimum purchase of ₹1 lakh



Fashion:

∙ 10% instant discount up to ₹1,500 at Westside retail outlets

∙ 10% instant discount up to ₹1,000 at Centro retail outlets



Flights:

∙ Up to ₹2000 instant discount on domestic flights on MakeMyTrip every Monday

∙ Up to 10% discount on business class and up to 7% discount on economy class on Qatar Airways

∙ Up to ₹2023 discount on domestic and up to ₹5,000 on international flights on EaseMyTrip and Paytm Flights



Hotels:

∙ Up to ₹5,000 discount on domestic and ₹20,000 on international 3, 4 & 5 star hotels on MakeMyTrip

∙ Up to ₹2023 discount on domestic hotels with EaseMyTrip, cleartrip

∙ Up to 25% discount on The Postcard Hotel, WelcomHeritage, Sahara Star and more



Online shopping & Grocery:

∙ Up to ₹1,500 discount on Tata Cliq Luxury

∙ Get up to ₹250 discount on Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart



Food ordering & Dining:

∙ Get 15% discount on dining with Zomato

∙ Get 15% discount on eazydiner



Grooming and gifting:

∙ Up to 50% discount on Tata Cliq Palette, Sugar, Brown Skin Beauty and Tattva Wellness Spa

∙ Get up to 20% discount on Ferns & Petals, IGP and Florista on online purchases

Health and Fitness:

∙ Get up to ₹5,000 discount on Medika Bazaar

∙ Up to 20% discount on Redcliffe Labs and Aanya Wellness

∙ Up to ₹2,000 discount on The Sleep Company



Entertainment:

∙ Instant 40% discount on Sony LIV Premium Mobile on its annual pack.

∙ Flat ₹100 discount on movie ticket booking through Paytm